Nigeria: 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy a multi-year approach to reduce communities’ dependency on aid

The UN and partners, in support of the Governments of Nigeria and of countries hosting Nigerian refugees simultaneously launched the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, respectively seeking $848 million and $135 million to continue providing food, water, shelter and protection to the most vulnerable people in Nigeria and neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The Humanitarian Response Strategy also articulates a collective vision for the next three years of humanitarian action and marks the first time in Nigeria that humanitarian actors are adopting a multi-year approach.

Millions of civilians continue to grapple with extreme adversity across north-east Nigeria and the rest of the Lake Chad region, where a recent surge in violence has uprooted tens of thousands more people, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Top UN officials are calling for support to respond to a humanitarian crisis that is now in its tenth year.

