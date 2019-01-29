29 Jan 2019

Nigeria: 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy a multi-year approach to reduce communities’ dependency on aid

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original

The UN and partners, in support of the Governments of Nigeria and of countries hosting Nigerian refugees simultaneously launched the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, respectively seeking $848 million and $135 million to continue providing food, water, shelter and protection to the most vulnerable people in Nigeria and neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The Humanitarian Response Strategy also articulates a collective vision for the next three years of humanitarian action and marks the first time in Nigeria that humanitarian actors are adopting a multi-year approach.

Millions of civilians continue to grapple with extreme adversity across north-east Nigeria and the rest of the Lake Chad region, where a recent surge in violence has uprooted tens of thousands more people, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Top UN officials are calling for support to respond to a humanitarian crisis that is now in its tenth year.

Read more on OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.