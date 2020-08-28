Niger - floods (Govt. of Niger, UNOCHA, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2020)

Heavy rains and subsequent floods continue to hit several parts of the country including an increase of the Niger River level, which has crossed the red alert of 619 cm causing extensive damages in Niamey and beyond.

According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, as of 24 August, 24,259 households representing 226,563 people were affected, and 19,234 houses destroyed.

The government of Niger together with international humanitarian actors are organising the provision of immediate response to the most pressing needs in food, shelter and NFI. Up to now, 1,546 tons of food and 2,547 kits of NFI have been distributed.

The government has communicated additional gaps of 10,128 kits of NFI and 682 tonnes of cereals.