New Year's Babies: More than 25,000 babies will be born in Nigeria on New Year's Day - UNICEF

As the calendar turns to 2019, UNICEF calls on countries to meet every newborn's right to health and survival

ABUJA, 1 January 2019 – An estimated 25,685 babies will be born in Nigeria on New Year's Day, UNICEF said today, with Nigerian babies making up 6.5 percent of the estimated 395,072 babies born on New Year's Day globally.

Within Africa, Nigerian babies will account for almost 40 percent of all those born in West and Central Africa, and more than 23 percent of those born in sub-Saharan Africa.

Globally, over half of the world's births are estimated to take place in just eight countries, including Nigeria:

India — 69,944 China — 44,940 Nigeria — 25,685 Pakistan — 15,112 Indonesia — 13,256 The United States — 11086 The Democratic Republic of Congo — 10,053 Bangladesh — 8,428

At current life expectancy rates, a child born in Nigeria today is likely to live only to the year 2074 – 55 years of age. A child born today in Denmark is likely to live until the 22nd century.

Only children born in three countries today have a lower life expectancy than that of Nigerian children: Central African Republic, Chad and Sierra Leone.

"We can and must do more to ensure that children born in Nigeria survive their first day of life – and are able to survive and thrive for many months and years to come," said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Nigeria's Acting Representative.

Globally in 2017, about 1 million babies died the day they were born, and 2.5 million in just their first month of life.

In Nigeria, each year, about 262,000 babies die at birth, the world's second highest national total, while every day in Nigeria, 257 babies die within their first month of life.

Among these children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis and pneumonia, a violation of their basic right to survival.

"In Nigeria today, only one out of every three babies is delivered in a health centre, decreasing a newborn baby's chance of survival," said Pernille Ironside. "This is just one of the issues that need to be addressed in order to improve the chances of survival of those babies born today and every day." "This New Year Day, let's all make a resolution to fulfill every right of every child, starting with the right to survive," said Pernille Ironside. "We can save millions of babies if we invest in training and equipping local health workers so that every newborn is born into a safe pair of hands."

2019 also marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which UNICEF will be commemorating with worldwide events throughout the year. Under the Convention, governments committed to, among other things, taking measures to save every child by providing good quality health care.

Over the past three decades, the world has seen remarkable progress in child survival, cutting the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday by more than half. But there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month account for 47 per cent of all deaths among children under five.

UNICEF's Every Child Alive campaign calls for immediate investment to deliver affordable, quality health care solutions for every mother and newborn. These include a steady supply of clean water and electricity at health facilities, the presence of a skilled health attendant during birth, ample supplies and medicines to prevent and treat complications during pregnancy, delivery and birth, and empowered adolescent girls and women who can demand better quality of health services.

Notes to Editors

For complete un-rounded estimates on births and life expectancy for 190 countries, click here. For top ten baby names across 20 countries and number of births across 26 cities, click here. For the data, UNICEF worked with the World Data Lab.

The estimates for the number of babies born draw on the period indicators and the life tables of the UN's World Population Prospects (2017). Building on these datasets, World Data Lab's (WDL) algorithm projects the number of births for each day by country and their corresponding life expectancy. Similar methods were applied to compute the number of babies born in specific US and international cities as well as the regional estimates. Other data sources include UN Data, different US governmental services, and national statistics across several countries.

To download photos to accompany this story, visit here.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children visit www.unicef.orghttp://www.unicef.org/.

Follow UNICEF Nigeria on Twitter and Facebook

For more information, please contact:

Eva Hinds, Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria: 0906 222 2216