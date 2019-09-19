New arrivals at El-Miskin IDPs’ Camp-Maiduguri: Report of the Rapid Protection Assessement Conducted by UNHCR and GISCOR, 13 september 2019

Background

On the 10th, 11th and 12 of September, new arrivals were registered in El- Miskin IDP camp, Maiduguri.

In order to understand the reasons around the new displacement, the number of persons affected, their profile, their protections needs and challenges they faced since arrival in the camp for evidenced basedresponse by UNHCR and other stakeholders, UNHCR in collaboration with its partner GISCOR deployed a team of 03 protection monitors to conduct a rapid protection assessment on the 13th September 2019.

Methodology

The assessment was conducted using focus group discussions with separate groups of women and men; site observation and Key Informant Interviews. The right-based approach, community-based approach and AGD approach also guided the assessment.

Main findings

1. Number and profile of persons displaced

• As of 13th September, date of the assessment, 141HHs comprising of 536 individuals were identified in collaboration with the DTM team on the ground.

• 10 Lactating mothers, 32FHHs, 03 Pregnant Women, 01 EHH were identified among the group.

Identification is still ongoing.

• They come from Tungushe ward of Konduga and Gajigana(Magumeri LGA)

• The majority of new arrivals were women and children.

• The majority of women who were headed households reported not to know the whereabouts of their husbands.