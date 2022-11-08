NEMA Supports vulnerable and flood affected persons in Kano state

The Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over 320.5 Tonnes of Grains and other Relief Materials to Kano State for Distribution to most Vulnerable citizens and Flood Victims in the state to ease their sufferings.

The Director General was represented by the Deputy Director Aminu Boyi who led the team and handed over the FG support to the Honorable Commissioner for Special Duties, Kabiru Mohammed Tarauni witnessed by the Executive Secretary SEMA, Saleh Aliyu Jili on behalf of the State Governor for onward distribution to the affected persons.

The DG in his speech acknowledged the effort by the state government for providing first line of support to the affected population and as such commiserate with the Government which necessitated approval of additional relief materials to the state in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

He further urged the Government to utilize and make judicious use of the relief support given to them.

The approved items are meant for Flood affected persons and the 320.5 MT Kano state portion out of the approved 12,000 Metric Tonnes of assorted Food commodities from the National strategic reserve for distribution to the vulnerable ones.

Items includes Maize, G/Corn, Millet, Rice, Beans, salt, vegetable oil amongst others.