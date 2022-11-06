NEMA support persons affected by 2020 flooding other natural and human induced disasters in Katsina

Affected Persons of the 2022 Flooding, and other Natural and Human induced disasters in Katsina State has benefited from President Muhammadu Buhari approved relief materials to ease their plight.

In a presentation, Governor Aminu Bello Masari on behalf of the beneficiaries received the relief materials from NEMA Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Habib who convey the Federal Government message.

The Director General who was represented by the Director Finance and Account Alhaji Sani Jiba handed over the federal government support to the Execute Secretary (SEMA), Babangida Nasamu for onward distribution to the affected persons.

The FG approved relief items consists of rice, beans, maize, salt, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomatoes, detergents, guinea brocade, children wears, women and men clothings, mosquitoes nets and nylon mats.

However, the Director General commiserate with the state government on behalf of the affected persons and urge them to utilize and make judicious use of the relief support given to them.

Recalled, the NEMA team comprises of the Director, Finance and Account, Alhaji Sani Jiba, Head, Nema NW Nigeria, Alhaji Imam Garki Abbani , Deputy qDirector, Relief and Rehabilitation, Ado Sunusi, Deputy Director, Finance and Account, Aminu Ringim Boyi and the Legal Adviser, Lawal Hassan have earlier paid a courtesy visit to the state Governor.