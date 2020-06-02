NEMA’s monthly food distribution to IDPs in Maiduguri continues with items given to 6,433 households in Madinatu and Customs House camps. A total of 351,241kg rice, maize and beans were distributed to the IDPs. Also today, distribution has commenced at Ahmed Grema, Khurso Bashir and Filin Ball host communities for a total of 776 IDPs households that are receiving a total of 42, 370 kg of the food items. The distribution is part of the Humanitarian intervention of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for IDPs in camps, host communities and liberated communities in the Northeast. The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq is providing leadership to the humanitarian response being implemented by NEMA.