NEMA Responds to Fire Incident at Muna IDP’s Camp in Borno State

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to the fire incident at Muna Albadawy Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Borno State.

The fire occurred late Saturday 23/5/2020 and caused a death, destroyed shelters, properties and the 2 sources of water serving the 9678 IDPs (1613 households). Northeast zonal office of @nemanigeria has deployed a water tanker to the camp for temporary water supplies and conducted rapid assessment to provide immediate relief of food, non- food items and other supports together with Borno SEMA and other partners.