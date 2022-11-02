NEMA receives 117 returnees from Libya

National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has received another batch of Stranded Nigerian Returnees from Libya The Returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport at about 1620hours aboard a Chartered flight Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The profile of the Returnees indicates that are 22 adult females, 1 female child, and 2 female infants. While 89 adult males, 1 male child and 2 infant male were assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration making a total of 117 altogether.