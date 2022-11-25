NEMA, MOO presents relief materials to victims of fire, flood & rainstorm in Kwara

NEMA, MOO delivered humanitarian relief assistance to persons affected by Fire Disaster, Flood and Rainstorm in Kwara State.

The affected Local Government Areas include Ifelodun, Offa and Edu. The MOO team that delivered the items was led by Mr. Hussaini Isah who said the items are meant to cushion the effects of the Disasters on the affected persons.

He admonished the beneficiaries to be prudent in using the items. The team lead noted that the Federal Government delivered the items to identify with the plight of the victims in order to assist them to meet necessary needs. This he said will enable them to gradually get back on their feet.