NEMA hands over relief materials to Bayelsa State Government

NEMA has handed over relief materials to Bayelsa State government for distribution to victims affected by the 2022 flood disaster that devastated Communities in the state. The Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed who did the handing over was represented by the Director, Search & Rescue Air Commodore EK Adedokun.

On the entourage of the DG were Mrs. Bolanle Ojo (AD, R&R), Alaedu Jennifer (SR&RO) and representative of the South South Zonal Office Mr. Ifeanyi Omeji.

The Governor of Bayelsa State was represented by Hon. Daud Alagor, Commissioner for Agriculture who received the items on behalf of the State Government. Others state officials were the Commissioner for Information Hon Ayiba Duba, Principal Secretary to the Governor Mr. Worodamie Komonibo and the Chairman of BYSEMA Hon. Walaman Sam Igrubia.

In his speech, the DG sympathised with the state on the level of damage caused by the flood disaster and enumerated the efforts NEMA had made to ensure that the federal government complemented the efforts of State Governments in bringing succour to the affected persons across the country including Bayelsa State. He reiterated the collaboration between the Nigerian Airforce through NNS Soroh, Yenagoa and NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt in rescue operations and airlifting of relief materials from Edo State to Port Harcourt Airport and thereafter to Bayelsa State. He encouraged the State to build capacity by equipping their SEMA and establishing LEMC in local governments to enhance disaster management in the state.

In his response, the commissioner for Agricultural thanked NEMA for coming to their aid and requested that more items should be sent to them to make them to give them a sense of belonging. So far Items handed over to the state are: 1,000 (10kg) rice; 1,000 (10kg) beans; 1,000 (10kg) maize; 75 bags of salt; 75 kegs vegetable oil; 150 cartons of seasoning cubes; 75 cartons sachet tomato; 8,000 pieces of nylon mats; 600 cartons of bath soap; 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear; 2,632 (25kg) garri from the Strategic Grain Reserve.