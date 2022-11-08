NEMA Hands Over Relief Items Approved for Niger State by The President and Additional Relief Items for Flood Victims In Niger State

Head, NEMA, MOO, Haj. Zainab Suleiman Saidu today handed over relief materials approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and additional relief items to the Government of Niger State.

While delivering the relief items to the State Government, Haj. Zainab who represented the DG, NEMA said the approved assorted grains are for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state while the additional relief items are for distribution to persons affected by the 2022 flood in the state. The DG in his speech emphasized that the approval is coming on the heels of the Federal Government observation of the myriad of disasters that has bedeviled Nigerians and caused different humanitarian situations.

DG, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga who received the relief materials for the Niger State Government appreciated the Federal Government for it’s prompt and continual response to the plight of the people. He assured that NSEMA will collaborate effectively with other team members to ensure that the items reach the actual beneficiaries across the state.