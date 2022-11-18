NEMA distributes relief materials to persons affected by disaster in Rivers State

NEMA South South on 16:11:2022 in collaboration with the the State and Officials of Asari – Toru and Akuku – Toru LGAs carried out the direct distribution of approved relief materials to persons affected by disaster in the Asari- Toru/Akuku -Toru federal Constituency of Rivers State. The team was led by Victor Akpakpan (SR&RO). The LGAs officials were represented by Hon Caroline West, Vice Chairperson of Akuku-Toru LGA. The community representatives were Hon Asiyemic kalaotaji, Hon Ajumogobia West and Hon D. M Briggs. Items distributed were 300 (10kg) bags rice; 300 (10kg) bags beans; 300 (10kg) bags maize; 30kegs vegetable oil; 30 ctns sachet tomato; 40 ctns seasoning cubes; 150 bags of cement; 150 bundles roofing sheets; 500 pcs nylon mats; 200 pcs bath soap; 200 pcs blankets; 200 pcs foam mattresses; 200 pcs mosquito nets; 200 pcs children’s wear (new); 200 pcs guinea brocade; 200 pcs women’s wear; 200 pcs plastic buckets; 200 pcs plastic plates; 200 pcs plastic cups. 17:11:2022