Nema distributes relief items to victims of windstorm disaster at Okaka community in Itesiwaju local government area of Oyo State

Following the approval of relief materials to the victims of Windstorm Disaster at Okaka in Itesiwaju Local Government of Oyo State, the NEMA South West Zonal office carried out the distribution of relief materials on Tuesday 1st November, 2020.

The exercise was conducted in collaboration with Oyo State Emergency Management Agency OYSEMA and other relevant Stakeholders.

Presenting the items to the victims, the Zonal Coordinator NEMA South West Mr SAO Akiode on behalf of the Director General commiserated with the people of Okaka over the incident and urged them to take Disaster Management as serious business noting that the items is just to bring succor to the victims.

While commending the Federal Government on the assistance, the paramount Ruler of Okaka who was represented at the occasion appreciated Federal Government and NEMA for coming to the aids of affected victims on time. He promised the cooperation of his people during the distribution.

The distribution exercise was successful as items were received in good condition and beneficiaries shown their happiness towards Federal Government assistance.