NEMA delivers relief items to Katsina flood victims

Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed and the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq were in Katsina State on Thursday 1st September 2022 and presented relief materials delivered by NEMA for persons affected by recent flood incidents across 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Honourable Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq officially presented the materials to be distributed to the target beneficiaries in Sabuwa, Funtua, Danja, Musawa, Kusada, Zango, Katsina, Batsari, Batagarawa, Safana, Musawa, Kankara and Ingawa Local Government Areas.

She said the relief intervention was aimed at complementing the initial supports by the Katsina State Government to the affected persons.

She also advised the public to keep drainages clear to allow free flow of water in preventing urban flooding.

Responding, Gov. Aminu Masari appreciated the Minister and NEMA for providing the support, saying it would go a long way in reducing the challenges faced by victims.

Governor Masari who was represented by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari, assured that the state government would facilitate judicious distribution of the relief materials to the target beneficiaries.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Director-General of NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed advised all states to set up local emergency committees to handle disaster management.

He said the committees should work toward reducing disasters and called on residents to avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels so as to allow free flow of water.

The Director Relief and Rehabilitation Alhaji Alhassan Nuhu and Special Assistant to the DG-NEMA Mr Idris Abubakar Mohammed as well as a team from North West zonal office Kaduna led by the Coordinator Mr Abbani Imam Garki joined the DG NEMA for the relief presentation.

The DG NEMA and Honourable Minister were also at the ancient city of Daura, where they paid homage to the Emir of Daura, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

The items presented were:

3,000 bags of rice (10kg) (ii) 3,000 bags of maize (10kg) (iii) 3,000 bags of beans (10kg) (iv) 100 kegs of vegetable oil (20 litres) (v) 200 cartons of seasoning cube (vi) 300 bags of iodized salt (20kg) (vii) 1,000 bags of cement (50kg) (viii) 100 bags of 3″ nails (25kg) (ix) 300 bundles of roofing sheets (x) 100 packets of zinc nails (xi) 500 pieces of mattresses (36″x72″x4″) (xii) 1,000 pieces of blankets (GB 36H) (xiii) 5,000 pieces of nylon mats (xiv) 2,000 pieces of mosquito nets (Treated) (xv) 4,000 pieces of guinea brocade (5 Yards) (xvi) 500 pieces of wax prints (xvii) 1,000 pieces of children’s wears