NEMA South South Zone led by the Zonal Coordinator Godwin Tepikor today coordinated the Nigerian Navy Ships (NNS Pathfinder and NNS Soroh), the Nigerian Red Cross and Local Volunteers in an evacuation operation of flood affected persons from Rivers and Bayelsa States through the East -West Road. The Naval Teams were led by Lt Cdr Sidi Ula of the NNS Pathfinder and Cdr Maclean Wokoma of NNS Soroh. The operation was successful. 22:10:2022.