NEMA Commences Distribution or Relief Materials to Fire Victims at Muna IDPs Camp

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria has commenced distribution of relief supports to victims of the fire incident at Muna Garage IDPs camp in Borno State.

So far, food items have been given to them. Non food items, also approved, soon to be distributed too in line with concerns of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

The Honorable Minister @sadiya.farouq @fmhds_ng had earlier in a message commiserated with the victims and assured them of the Federal Government’s supports. The fire incident which occurred on Saturday night had destroyed the Internally Displaced shelters, food and household items.