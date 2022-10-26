NEMA Commences Airlifting Of Relief Materials For Flood Victims In Bayelsa in Collaboration with Nigerian Air force NAF.

National Emergency Management Agency, Benin Operation Office, led by the Head of Operations Dahiru Yusuf in collaboration with the Nigerian Air force, has commenced the airlifting of relief materials for Bayelsa and Rivers States from the aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Airforce 107 Air Maritime Group, Benin City.

The materials are being loaded into the C130 aircraft at the Benin Airport for onward delivery to Port Harcourt, where some of the items will be moved by a chopper to Bayelsa State.

The Items would be received in PortHarcourt by NEMA South South Zonal office and State Emergency Management Agencies staff of Rivers and Bayelsa states for distribution to persons affected by 2022 flood disaster.

The items were distributed by the federal government to cushion the impact of the flood on persons affected by 2022 flood in Bayelsa and River States.