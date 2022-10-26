NEMA Airlifts Relief Items to Bayelsa State Flood Victims

NEMA South South Zone in collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce has commenced the airlift of relief supplies to persons affected by flood disaster in Bayelsa State.

The operation was led by the Zonal Coordinator NEMA South south zonal office , Godwin Tepikor. The Nigerian Airforce was led by Group Capt AA Opaleye, Commander 115 SOG, Port Harcourt.

The effort is the product of partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce who has the capacity and capability for air operations. The items were taken to the helipad at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The operation started by the airlift of the items from Benin, Edo State by the Nigerian Airforce 107 Air Maritime Group, Benin City and coordinated by the Head, Edo Operations Office, Dahiru Yusuf.