Needs assessment report: Multisector humanitarian assistance to conflict affected communities in Borno State, Nigeria (December 2020)

Executive Summary:

Camp Coordination and Camp Management

Camp coordination and camp management aims to improve living conditions during displacement, ensure displaced families get assistance and are protected. This study sought to highlight possible needs and gaps as regards to camp coordination and management in the four locations assessed. 91% in Dikwa, 100% in Monguno, and 86% in MMC of key informants pointed out the lack of a protective physical structure around the site/camp. As regards to risks of fire outbreaks due to lack of proper spacing, 61% average across all locations highlighted there were risks of fire outbreaks especially during the dry season. As regards to public lighting in the various sites/communities, a major ratio of 73% across all locations said there were no public lighting available in their camp/site while 27% said there was lighting. An average of 68% respondents across all study locations indicated that there was no designated community space where women and girls can gather to socialize, learn new skills and support one another.

Protection

In this study, a protection assessment was conducted to ascertain major protection issues across the target locations. Information obtained from key informants in locations showed that there were reported security incidents as, 82% in Dikwa, 90% in Ngala, 30% in Monguno and 19% in MMC all had someone in their household or household they know experience a security incident. There was also presence of vulnerable individuals across all study locations, on an average across all study locations, there were presence of persons with disabilities (88%), persons with chronic illnesses (73%), single head of households (73%), children not attending school (73%), older persons providing care to a household (61%) and survivors of sexual violence (46%).

Across all locations, key informants identified these places as where women and girls feel most unsafe; during collection of fuel/firewood (66%), unoccupied shelters (32%), waterpoints (22%), toilets (20%) and along routes to access services (15%). When asked if there are large number of children reported as unaccompanied and missing, 67% of Key informants in Monguno, 60% in Ngala and 43% in Dikwa responded to the affirmative that there were such children in the locations.

Health and Nutrition

The health and nutrition section of this study was included to assess the overall access to essential health and nutrition services in the study location and identify gaps and needs so as to make informed recommendations. 50% of key informants at the health facilities in Monguno and Ngala reported that there are cases of malnutrition despite the general food distributions and blanket supplementary feeding program in those areas. Across all locations, 76% of key informants reported that the total amount of quality food consumed has decreased in 2020. Clinical records show that there was reported high number of non-communicable disease consultation in the last 7 days before the study in Ngala,

Monguno and Dikwa. Across all health facilities visited, 63% of the key informants reported that there were cases of complicated pregnancies, and out of those, 67% indicated the absence of a referral system for adequate treatment.