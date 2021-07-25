Nigeria

NCDC Weekly Situation Report for Cholera June 2021(Epi week 24)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fourteen states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, CrossRiver and Nasarawa

  • In the reporting week, five states reported suspected cases – Bauchi (900), Kano, (575), Kaduna (70), Plateau (98) and Zamfara (114)- As at week 24, there are active outbreaks in six states -Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna and Niger

  • The national multi-sectoral EOCat level 02 has been activated at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to coordinate the response

