Nigeria
NCDC Weekly Situation Report for Cholera June 2021(Epi week 24)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Fourteen states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, CrossRiver and Nasarawa
In the reporting week, five states reported suspected cases – Bauchi (900), Kano, (575), Kaduna (70), Plateau (98) and Zamfara (114)- As at week 24, there are active outbreaks in six states -Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna and Niger
The national multi-sectoral EOCat level 02 has been activated at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to coordinate the response