NCDC Weekly Situation Report for Cholera June 2021(Epi week 24)

HIGHLIGHTS

Fourteen states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, CrossRiver and Nasarawa

In the reporting week, five states reported suspected cases – Bauchi (900), Kano, (575), Kaduna (70), Plateau (98) and Zamfara (114)- As at week 24, there are active outbreaks in six states -Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna and Niger