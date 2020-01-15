NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 52: 23rd – 29th December 2019

NCDC Network of Public Health Laboratories

A functional laboratory for diagnosis is an important function managed by national public health institutes. A public health laboratory is critical for the detection, confirmation and response to disease outbreaks, as well as support to routine surveillance activities

Prior to 2016, Nigeria did not have a functioning reference laboratory for the diagnosis of many infectious diseases. This meant samples had to be sent abroad for diagnosis which led to a delay in turn-around time and affected response activities.

Since 2016, the NCDC has made progress in developing and maintaining the National Reference Laboratory and a network of public health laboratories.

The NCDC National Reference Laboratory (NRL) coordinates a network of public health laboratories in Nigeria. Through the NRL, the NCDC collaborates with 37 laboratories divided into five laboratory networks for the diagnosis of epidemic prone diseases across 28 states in Nigeria. These are:

1. Yellow fever, measles and rubella network: 6 laboratories

2. Cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) and cholera network: 18 laboratories

3. Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) network: 12 laboratories

4. Lassa fever/other VHFs network: 4 laboratories

5. Influenza network: 5 laboratories and 4 sentinel sites

Each laboratory network functions as a partnership between NCDC and the institution where the laboratory is established. While NCDC provides technical expertise; supply chain management; training and capacity building of workforces; and other support, the institution provides skilled manpower, adequate infrastructure and other critical support needed for the laboratories to effectively function.

One of the major priorities for NCDC in 2019, is to support states in establishing State Public Health Laboratories. These laboratories will provide primary public health diagnostic support for the states, with the capacity to test for diseases like cholera and meningitis.

The NCDC remains committed to ensuring that Nigeria has a strong public health laboratory network for prompt diagnosis, and adequate response to disease outbreaks.

Summary of Incidents

Notes

1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory