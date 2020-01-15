15 Jan 2020

NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 51: 16th – 22nd December 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 22 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.67 MB)

2019 In Review: 10 Highlights for The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

In 2019, Nigeria experienced outbreaks of epidemic prone diseases including Lassa fever, yellow fever, cholera, measles and monkeypox. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) deployed 25 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 14 states throughout the year.

In addition to supporting outbreak response activities, we carried out significant activities to strengthen the capacity for outbreak prevention, preparedness, detection and response in Nigeria. This week's editorial provides a summary of ten major highlights in the year 2019.

These are:

1. Expanded the establishment of State Public Health Emergency Operations Centres to 22 states in Nigeria

2. Expanded the roll out of Surveillance Outbreak Response Management Analysis System (SORMAS) for case-based digital surveillance to 17 states

3. Introduced genetic sequencing capacity at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory with ongoing research activities

4. Carried out a mid-term Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations (IHR)

5. Increased government ownership of the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory programme

6. Reviewed and updated the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response national guidelines

7. Trained Rapid Response Teams in all States in Nigeria

8. Established a new national infection prevention and control programme

9. Developed 'Strengthening States for Health Security' strategy, to support health security strengthening across states in Nigeria

10. Strengthened partnerships with local, regional and global institutions

Health security brings essential expertise to public health and overall, health system strengthening efforts. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control remains committed to its mandate to protect the health of Nigerians and contribute to a stronger Nigeria.

The NCDC urges Nigerians to take more actions to protect their health by ensuring they are vaccinated against infectious diseases, maintain clean environment, avoid self-medication and stay informed on how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Summary of Incidents

Notes

1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.