NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 51: 16th – 22nd December 2019

2019 In Review: 10 Highlights for The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

In 2019, Nigeria experienced outbreaks of epidemic prone diseases including Lassa fever, yellow fever, cholera, measles and monkeypox. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) deployed 25 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 14 states throughout the year.

In addition to supporting outbreak response activities, we carried out significant activities to strengthen the capacity for outbreak prevention, preparedness, detection and response in Nigeria. This week's editorial provides a summary of ten major highlights in the year 2019.

These are:

1. Expanded the establishment of State Public Health Emergency Operations Centres to 22 states in Nigeria

2. Expanded the roll out of Surveillance Outbreak Response Management Analysis System (SORMAS) for case-based digital surveillance to 17 states

3. Introduced genetic sequencing capacity at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory with ongoing research activities

4. Carried out a mid-term Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations (IHR)

5. Increased government ownership of the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory programme

6. Reviewed and updated the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response national guidelines

7. Trained Rapid Response Teams in all States in Nigeria

8. Established a new national infection prevention and control programme

9. Developed 'Strengthening States for Health Security' strategy, to support health security strengthening across states in Nigeria

10. Strengthened partnerships with local, regional and global institutions

Health security brings essential expertise to public health and overall, health system strengthening efforts. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control remains committed to its mandate to protect the health of Nigerians and contribute to a stronger Nigeria.

The NCDC urges Nigerians to take more actions to protect their health by ensuring they are vaccinated against infectious diseases, maintain clean environment, avoid self-medication and stay informed on how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Summary of Incidents

Notes

1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory