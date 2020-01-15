NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 50: 9th – 15th December 2019

Dry Season and Infectious Diseases: 5 Tips To Prevent Lassa Fever

The dry season has begun in Nigeria. One of the main characteristics of the dry season is the winds known as harmattan, which brings fine sand from the Sahara desert into Nigeria.

The dry season is known to be associated with an increase in the transmission of highly infectious disease such as Lassa fever (LF) and meningitis. During the dry season, rodents which are vectors for LF usually migrate towards human settlement as an alternative habitat.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) advises the public to practice the five tips below to protect their health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases:

1. Ensure proper sanitation by keeping house and environment clean

2. Practice hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap under running water

3. Ensure food is well cooked before consumption and protect food from contact with rodents

4. Keep rodents away by blocking holes around the house. Materials that can attract rats such as foodstuff, used sack, raw material etc. should be arranged properly and keep away from rodents.

5. As LF mimics other common illnesses such as malaria, typhoid fever and flu-like illnesses., if you experience sudden high grade fever not responding to recommended treatment, please visit or take all sick persons to a health care facility immediately

Apart from rodent-human transmission, human-human transmission is also common. Lassa fever is a treatable disease, especially if detected early. Complications and deaths from LF have been largely attributed to delay in seeking health care.

The National Lassa fever Technical Working Group coordinated by NCDC, which includes representatives of partner agencies, continues to monitor cases and support states in improving preparedness and response. We advise an increased focus on adequate sanitation and institution of good hygiene practices. Medical personnel are also enjoined to have high index of suspicion and ensure early reporting for improved response.

