NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 46: 11th – 17th November 2019

Nigeria Commemorates National Antibiotics Awareness Week

Globally, antibiotics are widely used for the treatment of infections in human and animals. Unfortunately, these drugs are often misused resulting in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). AMR is a threat to public health, contributing to mortality rates and economic burden across the world.

In 2017, the Honourable Minister of Health appointed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the National Coordinating Secretariat for AMR-related issues in Nigeria. Since then, NCDC has continued to work closely with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as key stakeholders in AMR surveillance, awareness and other related activities. In 2017, this collaboration led to as the development of the AMR National Action Plan (using a One Health approach) and Nigeria’s enrollment into the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System.

In recognition of the importance of public awareness of AMR and as part of the global commemoration, Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the World Antibiotics Awareness Week from the 18th–24th of November, 2019. Through an awareness walk, community engagement and other methods (see link), the AMR week provided another opportunity to raise awareness on the threats from antibiotic resistance and encourage best practices among key audiences. These audiences included farmers, students, care givers, patent drug dealers, health workers and policy makers and the global community at large.

The participants at the event included representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, other relevant (MDAs) at the National level, key partners as well as influencers in the community. The objectives of the Walk and Community Engagement which held in Mpape, Abuja were to:

 Adopt a one-health approach in health, environment and agriculture in raising awareness on antibiotic resistance across all sectors

 Decrease demand for antibiotics use amongst healthy adults, children and animals

 Increase adherence to healthy behavior and sensitization to prevent acquiring infection

An important outcome from the AMR week was the strong collaboration with the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment to promote healthy behaviour as well as an appropriate and rational use of antibiotics among farmers, patent medicine vendors etc. The week ended with the launch of the National Antibiotic Plege, which is a commitment to prevent AMR. This was done by the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Distinguished Senator Oloriegbe and the Chair of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Honourable Dandutse Muntari.

NCDC remains committed to working with other stakeholders, in the fight against AMR.

Summary of Incidents