04 Dec 2019

NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 45: 4th – 10th November, 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.74 MB)

Nigeria Conducts Mid-term Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations Capacities

In 2017, Nigeria voluntarily joined the list of countries to conduct the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005) capacities. To address the critical gaps identified following Nigeria’s JEE, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the IHR National Focal Point together with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), supported by partners, developed a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS). The NAPHS is a five-year multi-sectoral and overarching strategic plan intended to provide clear roadmap for implementation of activities to address the JEE gaps.

Two years after the first JEE, relevant MDAs and partners whose functions are related to national health security identified the need to review progress made in the 19 technical areas as well as areas for prioritisation to meet the 2022 target set during the first JEE. To achieve this, a mid-term JEE was conducted from 18th -22nd November, 2019 using the World Health Organization (WHO) approved JEE 2.0 tool.

The process included an initial internal assessment by relevant MDAs and an external validation by a mission Team which included representatives from partner organisations. The major outputs from the meeting were:

  1. Review of activities in the 19 technical areas since the first JEE and progress made

  2. Prioritised activities matched with resource needs for implementation

  3. Improved collaboration and coordination among MDAs with functions related to national health security

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, received the results of the JEE from the mission Team. He highlighted the commitment and support from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for to strengthen national health security. While congratulating Nigeria on the successful review, the Officer in Charge of WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter-Lasuba, attributed significant progress recorded to strong partnerships and increasing multi-sectoral approach.

In concluding, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, emphasised the need for improved collaboration among the various MDAs involved in national health security.

Summary of Incidents

  1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

  2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

  3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

  4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

  5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.