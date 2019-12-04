NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 45: 4th – 10th November, 2019

Nigeria Conducts Mid-term Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations Capacities

In 2017, Nigeria voluntarily joined the list of countries to conduct the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005) capacities. To address the critical gaps identified following Nigeria’s JEE, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the IHR National Focal Point together with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), supported by partners, developed a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS). The NAPHS is a five-year multi-sectoral and overarching strategic plan intended to provide clear roadmap for implementation of activities to address the JEE gaps.

Two years after the first JEE, relevant MDAs and partners whose functions are related to national health security identified the need to review progress made in the 19 technical areas as well as areas for prioritisation to meet the 2022 target set during the first JEE. To achieve this, a mid-term JEE was conducted from 18th -22nd November, 2019 using the World Health Organization (WHO) approved JEE 2.0 tool.

The process included an initial internal assessment by relevant MDAs and an external validation by a mission Team which included representatives from partner organisations. The major outputs from the meeting were:

Review of activities in the 19 technical areas since the first JEE and progress made Prioritised activities matched with resource needs for implementation Improved collaboration and coordination among MDAs with functions related to national health security

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, received the results of the JEE from the mission Team. He highlighted the commitment and support from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for to strengthen national health security. While congratulating Nigeria on the successful review, the Officer in Charge of WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter-Lasuba, attributed significant progress recorded to strong partnerships and increasing multi-sectoral approach.

In concluding, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, emphasised the need for improved collaboration among the various MDAs involved in national health security.

Summary of Incidents