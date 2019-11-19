NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 44: 28th October 2019 – 3rd November 2019

Nigeria Prepares for Her Mid-Term Joint External Evaluation (JEE)

This week’s editorial provides information regarding the preparatory efforts by the Nigeria Centre for Disease, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and relevant development partners towards the mid-term Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of Nigeria’s International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) capacities. Our editorial for the Weekly Epidemiological Report for week 40 (see link) highlighted the introduction of the “National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS)” technical leads to the use of the JEE 2.0 tool.

Since the first Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of Nigeria’s International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) capacities in 2017, resources have been invested in bridging the identified gaps and implementing activities within the NAPHS. To answer the questions “Where we were (2017), Where we are (2019), and Where we intend to be (2022)?” the NCDC will hold its mid-term JEE review workshop from 18th -22nd November, 2019.

To ensure technical leads are better prepared for the mid-term JEE workshop process, NCDC in collaboration with relevant MDAs, and development partners on the 14th of November 2019 organised a multi-stakeholders workshop. The objectives were to:

Orient technical leads on the new JEE and Benchmarks tools from WHO Review slide presentation templates Review self-assessed JEE scores using the JEE 2.0 tool Review selected Benchmarks for 2020 implementation

The major outcomes from the workshop were the self f-assessment of current progress and challenges in implementation of NAPHS using JEE 2.0 tool as well as identification of immediate next steps to implement in 2020.

Between the 18th and 22nd of November 2019, the Government of Nigeria through its MDAs will present the results of the self-assessment to external evaluators, led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the national focal point for IHR implementation in Nigeria, NCDC remains committed to working closely with other MDAs, to strengthen the capacity for national health security. We remain grateful to our partners for supporting this process.

Summary of Incidents