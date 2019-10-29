NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 41: 7th - 13th October 2019

Reviewing the NCDC Strategy Plan Towards a Model National Public Health Institute

In 2017, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) developed a 2017 – 2021 Strategy Plan. This was to articulate goals that will guide our activities, as we build a model national public health institute. Midway into the implementation of the strategy plan titled “Idea to Reality”, we held a three-day review session from October 21 – 23 2019.

The objectives of the workshop were to:

Perform a mid-point review and update the NCDC 2017-2021 strategy Update key stakeholders on the overall progress of the NCDC 2017-2021 strategy implementation Define priority themes and focus areas for NCDC beyond 2021 Enhance internal and external stakeholders’ understanding and buy-in of the strategy Provide an opportunity for partners to provide feedback and harmonise partners’ offerings around the NCDC strategy.

The three-day review process provided an opportunity to highlight activities carried out in the last two years, identify success and challenges to implementation that need to be addressed. More importantly, an extensive period of time was spent to identify and prioritise activities to be carried out in the next three years, that will strengthen our capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

Over the last two years, progress has been made in areas such as the passage of the NCDC Bill to an Act, full operationalisation of the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, development of genetic sequencing capacity, establishment of state Public Health Emergency Operations Centres, implementation of the Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations and several others.

Although progress has been delayed in other areas, the workshop provided an opportunity to brainstorm on challenges and identify approaches to overcome these.

In addition to NCDC staff from our three campuses, the workshop had representatives from the World Health Organisation, ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control; Federal Ministry of Defence; US Centres for Disease Control, Public Health England; African Field Epidemiology Network and E-Health Africa.

The revised plan will also be made available to the public, in line with our mandate to keep Nigerians informed on activities to ensure national health security. .

We remain grateful to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for funding this critical aspect of our work, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change for supporting the development and implementation of the NCDC Strategy Plan.

