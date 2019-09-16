NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 34 - 6th September, 2019

Strengthening Epidemic Intelligence and Response Through National IDSR Guideline Review

The Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Technical Guideline (IDSR TG) was developed in 2001 by the World Health Organization (WHO), to improve the capability for countries to detect and respond to 40 IDSR priority diseases. Taking into cognizance the changing epidemiological trends, the IDSR TG had undergone two revisions (2010 and 2018) and adaptations by WHO-AFRO. In the face of current public health threats and as a form of continuous improvement process, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in conjunction with key stakeholders have also carried out two in-country revisions and adaptations (2013 and 2019). The most recent revision of the IDSR TG was carried out in August 2019.

The objectives of the most recent review workshop were to:

Review and adapt the AFRO generic IDSR technical guidelines Consolidate all the reviewed and adapted sections of IDSR guidelines into one document before validation meeting Validate the guideline by accepting and adopting all the changes and modifications made

Widely attended by experts from national institutions and development partners, the review workshop provided a unique opportunity to brainstorm on the critical ways to improve the current IDSR TG, bearing in mind the evolving public health challenges. Some of the partners in attendance were the representatives from the relevant national institutions, and development partners such as WHO, UNICEF, United States CDC, Public Health England, Africa Field Epidemiology Network, Resolve to Save Lives, University of Maryland (Baltimore) etc.

With increasing detection of diseases such as monkeypox and yellow fever in Nigeria, it is anticipated that the guideline when completed would support the use of evidence-based strategies for disease control.

Disease surveillance is critical, from local government to state and federal levels. It is critical that relevant stakeholders show high level of commitment and provide resources for the implementation of IDSR in Nigeria.

