NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 22 - 14th June, 2019

NCDC Holds Post Yellow Fever Simulation Exercise Dissemination Meeting

In March 2018, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) conducted a full scale simulation exercise (SimEx) in an urban area- Lagos State, Nigeria. The exercise was aimed at testing the mechanisms and procedures in place for the management of major public health events particularly yellow fever in Nigeria. This exercise was the first major simulation at a large scale in Nigeria, in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR) monitoring and evaluation framework and the NCDC organisational strategy plan.

Following the simulation exercise, important recommendations were made to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response. To provide feedback, NCDC and WAHO organised a two-day dissemination meeting in Lagos from 10th - 11th June 2019. The stakeholders present included representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), representatives of the Director NCDC and WAHO. In addition, the meeting had partners including WHO, AFENET, Georgetown University, International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) etc. were also in attendance.

The three major activities and outcomes of the meeting were:

The main findings and lessons learnt from the SimEX were shared with stakeholders from Nigeria and the ECOWAS region A consensus action plan was presented and next steps agreed upon by relevant stakeholders The draft version of the national yellow fever response guidelines, a major gap during the SimEx, was presented and reviewed

With the dissemination of post SimEx lessons learnt, best practices, strengths and weaknesses, NCDC will continue to work with LSMOH, other states and other stakeholders in using evidence-based strategies for improved outbreak preparedness and response.

