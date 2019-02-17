NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 2 - 24 January 2019

Main Highlight of the week

NCDC ACTIVATES AN EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE FOR COORDINATION OF LASSA FEVER OUTBREAK ACTIVITIES

At the end of Epi-week 3 2019, Nigeria had recorded a total of 136 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 31 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 22.8%. With this, the country has exceeded the emergency threshold for Lassa fever. Consequently, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated the Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (LF-EOC) as part of its operational National incident management system for outbreak response and coordination.

The LF-EOC is a multi-agency, multi-partner structure with the sole mandate of coordination of the Lassa fever outbreak activities across the country. This will be carried out through collaborative efforts of its seven pillars: Surveillance/Epidemiology, Data Management, Case Management, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)/Safe Burial, Laboratory, Logistics and Risk Communications. To achieve a One-Health approach to outbreak management, the LF-EOC will be supported by the Federal Ministries of Agriculture/Rural development and Environment. One of the immediate steps of the newly activated LF-EOC was the deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to five states (Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Plateau and Bauchi) that have consistently reported confirmed cases since the beginning of the year. The teams deployed will be engaging and supporting the affected states in outbreak control as well as bridge gaps in identified pillar activities.

Following the Post 2018 outbreak season, the NCDC started work on a 5-year Lassa fever control strategy (2019-2023) with core activities spread across the seven pillars. The overall goal of this strategy is to reduce CFR of Lassa fever reduced to Less than 10%. During this outbreak, the implementation of the control strategy will commence and all stakeholders will be engaged to support actual realization of the goal of the control strategy.

At the beginning of the year, the NCDC sent out public health advisories to states informing them of the impending Lassa fever outbreak and urging them to commence preparedness activities. Non-affected States are encouraged to increase the scope of their preparedness activities and report cases to the NCDC promptly through approved channels. The NCDC will continue to disseminate information on the outbreak and response activities through electronic means, print and social media platforms. The weekly situational reports (SitReps) can be accessed on the NCDC website: https://ncdc.gov.ng/diseases/sitreps

SUMMARY OF REPORTS

In the reporting week ending January 13, 2019:

o There were 85 new cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) reported. None was confirmed as polio. The last reported case of polio in Nigeria was in August 2016. Active case search for AFP is being intensified with the goal to eliminate polio in Nigeria.

o There were 18 suspected cases of cholera reported from three LGAs in two States (Ebonyi – 9 & Kano – 9). There was no laboratory confirmed case and no death.

o There were 116 suspected cases of Lassa fever reported from 16 LGAs in eight States (Bauchi –12, Edo –58, Ebonyi – 11, FCT – 2, Ondo – 27, Nasarawa – 1, Plateau – 3 & Taraba - 2). 35 were laboratory confirmed and eight deaths were recorded.

o There were 22 suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) reported from 14 LGAs in five States (Cross River – 2, Katsina – 10, Kwara – 2, Taraba - 2 & Zamfara – 6). Of these, none was laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded.

o There were 503 suspected cases of measles reported from 32 States. None was laboratory confirmed and two deaths were recorded.

In the reporting week, all States sent in their reports except Jigawa State. Timeliness of reporting increased from 89.0% in the previous week to 91.0% in the current week (02) while completeness increased from 97.0% to 99.0% at the same period. It is very important for all States to ensure timely and complete reporting at all times, especially during an outbreak.