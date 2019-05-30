NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 19 - 24 May, 2019

NCDC Launches Turn Nigeria Orange Project

In providing care to patients, health care workers are particularly vulnerable to infection. This would often occur in context where there is poor infection prevention and control (IPC) practice. During the 2018 Lassa fever outbreak, there were infections and deaths among health workers. A paper was published here to describe this.

Following lessons learnt and to prevent the spread of nosocomial infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has launched a national IPC programme called “Turn Nigeria Orange Project” (TNO). This is a comprehensive five-year programme (2019 -2023) aimed at supporting health facilities across Nigeria, in setting up IPC programmes particularly hand hygiene. The goal is to use a multimodal strategy to develop and implement hand hygiene programmes.

To raise awareness on the project and as a show of political commitment to health security, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Distinguished Senator Lanre Tejuoso was selected to serve as the national IPC champion. In this role, the Distinguished Senator will support in raising awareness about, and encourage participation in hand hygiene activities.

Over the next five years, the core components of the TNO programme that will be implemented using multimodal strategies at the national and health facility levels are: IPC training programmes at national and health facility level; review and dissemination of the national IPC Guidelines; IPC education and training; monitoring, audit and feedback, among others.

The NCDC continues to work closely with partners including Germany’s national public health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). RKI has supported the strengthening of IPC capacity at NCDC and health facilities.

The NCDC remains committed to developing structures and designing interventions to protect the health of all Nigerians, especially health workers. Health workers are advised to practice universal care precautions and hand hygiene, at all times. Clean hands save lives!

Editor’s note: Do you know that the World Health Organisation celebrates annual World Hand hygiene Day on the 5th of May every year? The NCDC recently joined the global community to celebrate the Hand hygiene Day on the 5th of May 2019.

