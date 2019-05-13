NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 9, No. 16 - 3 May, 2019

NCDC Begins Congenital Rubella Surveillance in Nigeria

Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) is a vaccine preventable condition which usually affects children resulting in long term disability, poor quality of life and low life expectancy. The cost of correcting the disability caused by CRS is usually unaffordable especially in the low resource setting like Nigeria. Unfortunately, there are no reliable data on the national burden of CRS in Nigeria.

As part of its mandate to protect the health of Nigerians, NCDC has made significant progress towards introducing an effective surveillance system to determine the true burden of CRS. With this step, it is expected that there will be improved knowledge of the disease, as well as baseline data to estimate the true burden of CRS. This will provide support for the planned introduction of Rubella Vaccine into the National Program on Immunization.

To this end, NCDC has recently conducted an assessment of tertiary health facilities across geopolitical zones to identify potential rubella focal sites for inclusion into the National rubella sentinel sites. This was followed by a national CRS workshop with the aim of bringing selected facilities together to agree on common principles and identify site coordinators as well site surveillance focal points. Consequently, four tertiary health facilities were selected as sentinel sites and these included:

Lagos University Teaching Hospital

University of Enugu Teaching Hospital

Jos University Teaching Hospital

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

These sentinel sites will work closely with the NCDC and its National Reference Laboratory, as the foundation for a national CRS surveillance system in Nigeria. We are grateful to the US Centers for Disease Control (US CDC) for the technical support provided in this project.

Summary of Incidents

Ongoing Incidents are defined as confirmed cases where a national EOC or equivalent has been activated (EOC is currently activated for Lassa fever, Cerebrospinal meningitis and Measles)

Other incidents are those confirmed cases for which EOC is not activated

Notes