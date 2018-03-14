14 Mar 2018

NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 8, No. 8 - 9 March 2018

from Government of Nigeria
INCREASING INTERVENTIONS FOR LASSA FEVER OUTBREAK RESPONSE

In Epi-week 9, the Lassa fever outbreak continued with a total number of 1121 suspected cases recorded from 18 affected states. Of this, 361 cases have been classified as: 353 confirmed cases, 8 probable cases with 86 deaths (78 in Lab confirmed and 8 in probable) recorded giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 23.8%.

With the recent escalation of the current Lassa fever outbreak to Level 3, more resources have been dedicated to response activities with the goal of controlling the outbreak and ensuring that identified strategies are sustainable.

Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi states account for 85% of all confirmed cases. By implication, these are the high burden or hotspot states and the focus is to ensure that State-specific interventions are employed to control the outbreak.

Some of these strategies that are being implemented include:

  1. Deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to the three high-burden states to provide technical support at the State and facility level in coordinating and implemented outlined strategies

  2. Re-aligning with all partners to harness resources and ensure data-driven actions propel use of all available resources

  3. Targeted distribution of required consumables to meet up with increasing demands for case management of confirmed cases

  4. Deployment of additional healthcare workers to treatment facilities to boost workforce for management of cases

  5. Rapid assessment of processes at treatment facilities and implementing interventions for gaps identified 6. Providing on-the-job training for healthcare workers to re-orient them on treatment guidelines and IPC measures

  6. Targeted community infection prevention and control training in communities with high burden of cases with a view to reducing transmission of the disease amongst community members.

  7. Enhanced surveillance activities which include active case search to promote quick case identification and subsequent management 9. Deployment of data management tools on the field to encourage real time reporting and data analysis/interpretation to inform prompt decision making.

  8. Increased contact tracing activities for contacts of confirmed cases to break transmission of the disease in families and /or communities

  9. Conducting risk communication activities in affected communities to assess practices that contribute to transmission of infection and providing information on how this can be addressed

  10. High level advocacy to affected state governments to provide needed support in outbreak control

The National Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will continue to coordinate implementation of all response activities. Updates on the outbreak and control efforts are provided on different print and electronic media platforms and on the NCDC social media platforms and website: www.ncdc.gov.ng

