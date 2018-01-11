NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 7, No. 51 - 05 January 2018

PREVENTING CHOLERA OUTBREAKS IN THE DRY SEASON

Historic Epidemiological reports show that the cholera outbreak season in Nigeria has two peak periods. The first peak period is seen during the rainy season when the sewage and drainage systems are overwhelmed due to heavy rains with an attendant contamination of sources of drinking water. The second peak period is seen during the dry season particularly in areas where wells and bodies of waters have dried up and people in the communities are made to travel far in search of water, albeit non-potable water.

In Epi-week 51, rumours of a cholera outbreak in Nasarawa state was captured and reported by the event based surveillance system at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and confirmed to be true. The NCDC deployed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to Nasarawa state to assess the outbreak situation and provide technical support to the state RRT. Highlights of the activities carried out by the RRT included: mapping out of affected communities, identification of the source(s) of infection (with laboratory sampling and testing), active case search and development of line list of affected cases, assessment of Cholera treatment centres vis-à-vis patient management and support for collaborative efforts between the State and the WASH sector.

In the light of this, it is important that the public is sensitised on this disease and its biannual occurrence with a view to protecting families and communities from becoming infected during this second peak period of the disease. Key preventive messages should be disseminated via all print, mass and social media platforms on what needs to be done to minimize the occurrence of this outbreak. These key messages should focus on:

Handwashing practices Water treatment and available options Food handling Food Hygiene practices

Furthermore, advocacy to key stakeholders and relevant authorities should be carried out, highlighting the need to provide alternative sources of water supply for communities that experience shortage of water in the dry season. This, in itself, can provide lasting solutions to acute water shortage and resultant outbreak occurrence.

The NCDC has commenced plans to disseminate advisories and messages to States and the public on Cholera. States are encouraged to commence community mobilization activities, which should be used as an avenue to educate the populace and mitigate the effect of any existing outbreak.

The National Technical Guidelines for Preparedness and Response to Acute Watery Diarrhoea Outbreaks is available via: http://ncdc.gov.ng/themes/common/docs/protocols/45_1507196550.pdf