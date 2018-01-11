11 Jan 2018

NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 7, No. 50 - 29 December 2017

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 29 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.62 MB)

ESTABLISHING LABORATORY SUPPORT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEILLANCE

This week, we round up our series on laboratory and its role in surveillance and disease control by focusing on establishing laboratory support for public health surveillance.

It is important to note that at every level of laboratory service delivery, certain activities are important in strengthening and driving the activities of the laboratory in public health surveillance. Below is a summary of some important outbreak preparedness and response activities, where laboratory support is essential.

  1. Identification and diagnosis of diseases of public health importance

  2. Mapping of laboratory facilities and human resources including reference laboratories

  3. Establishment of communication linkage between the laboratory and disease surveillance unit at each level, particularly for prompt and regular report of results and feedback

  4. Identification of a focal person to coordinate laboratory activities

  5. Identification of laboratory supplies and logistics needed

  6. Provision of appropriate laboratory guidelines and forms

  7. Development of epidemic preparedness and response plans

Evidently, the laboratory is a very crucial component of an effective public health surveillance system. It is important that focus on this area is established and sustained at every level of the health sector with public health officers at each level taking responsibility for activities as it concerns them.

Reference:
http://www.who.int/ihr/lyon/surveillance/lab_surveillance/en/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.