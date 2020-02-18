NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 10, No. 5: 27th January – 2nd February 2020

Strengthening Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance in Nigeria In 2017, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was designated by the Honourable Minister of Health as the National Coordinating Secretariat for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)-related issues in Nigeria. This was followed by the constitution of the National AMR technical working group (TWG) to develop and implement the national AMR roadmap. Since then, NCDC has continued to work closely with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as key stakeholders on AMR surveillance, awareness, research and other related activities. This collaboration led to the development of the AMR National Action Plan (using a One Health approach) and Nigeria’s enrollment and reporting into the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System.

The five AMR thematic pillars of focus are 1) AMR education and awareness; 2) Surveillance; 3) Hygiene, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Biosecurity; 4) Antimicrobial Stewardship; and 5) Research.

As part of efforts to strengthen AMR surveillance in Nigeria, NCDC in collaboration with the Fleming Fund Consortium recently organised the 1st quarter AMR TWG meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, from 20th -22nd January, 2020. The objectives of the meeting were to:

Provide updates on all AMR related activities Develop priority plans for the AMR surveillance, antimicrobial stewardship and IPC pillars

The meeting had forty participants in attendance which included representatives from Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, National Environmental Standard Regulations Agency, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council, University College Hospital Ibadan, University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Public Health England, BioMerieux, World Health Organization and the Fleming Fund Consortium.

At the end of the meeting, the objectives were met and the critical next steps are to develop a standard WHONET template for reporting metadata; generate configuration file that meets the sentinel sites requirements; share the data sharing agreement with sentinel sites; deploy an effective mechanism of coordination across board using the one health approach; commence publication of the AMR newsletter and others.

NCDC remains committed to working with all relevant other stakeholders, in the fight against AMR.

Editor’s note: Nigeria is currently strengthening its preparedness for the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19). Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the NCDC website here.

