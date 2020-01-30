30 Jan 2020

NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 10, No. 2: 6th – 12th January 2020

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 12 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.29 MB)

NCDC Activates National Emergency Operations Centre for Lassa Fever in Nigeria

This year, there has been an increase in the number of Lassa fever (LF) cases reported across the country. As of the 24th of January 2020, 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths had been reported in 11 states including Ondo and Kano. Given the tropical climate in Nigeria and abundance of the disease vector in our environment, we are at a high risk of infectious diseases like Lassa fever. This is also the case for other African countries with this context.

Despite this increase, the overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for 2020 is lower at 14.7% compared to the same period in 2019 which was 23.4%. We are gradually moving towards achieving our target of having a single digit CFR. We continue to support the response activities of affected states through various means including the deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for better case management and outcome.

Last week, on the 24th of January 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). This is an inter-disciplinary Technical Working Group (TWG) for Lassa fever. They have the mandate to ensure a well-coordinated response, case management and swift control of Lassa fever outbreaks.

Within this structure, public health measures are being instituted across the following pillars:

1. Coordination: National LF TWG is working closely with states and relevant development partners to coordinate emergency response activities

2. Surveillance: continuous monitoring of outbreak reports, case investigation and contact tracing through enhanced surveillance

3. Laboratory: prompt diagnosis of all case samples across the five laboratories for Lassa fever testing in the country

4. Infection Prevention and Control: dissemination of IPC advisory and safe burial guidelines for hospitals and health workers

5. Case management: treatment of confirmed cases, in-depth mortality review and dissemination of reviewed case management

6. Risk communication: scale up the implementation of targeted risk communication activities in the affected states. Dissemination of Lassa fever public health advisory for members of the public and healthcare workers, respectively.

7. Logistics: distribution of response commodities to the affected states e.g. personal protective equipment, Ribavirin (injection and tablets), beds, tents, body-bags, thermometers, hypochlorite hand sanitizers, IEC materials, guidelines and SOPS

The National EOC activation meeting had in attendance representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organization (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control (US-CDC), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), Georgetown University etc.

Lassa fever is preventable and can be treated especially if patients present early to a health care facility. It is important that Nigerians maintain good personal hygiene, keep their environments clean, store their food properly to avoid contact with rodents and avoid self-medication. It is also important for health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and practise universal care precautions to protect themselves from infection. For more information on prevention of Lassa fever, see our public health advisory here.

Summary of Incidents

Notes

1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.