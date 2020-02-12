NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Volume 10, 20th – 26th January 2020

12 Feb 2020

Review of Nigeria’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan

Given the inevitable human-animal-environment interface, countries across the world are at risk of zoonotic diseases. In the past, the world has witnessed large-scale public health events including severe respiratory diseases such as Spanish flu (1918), Swine flu (2009), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (2002) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (2012). The ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak has now been declared a public health emergency of international concern due to its high transmissibility and increasing spread across countries.

In 2013, Nigeria developed its first national Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan. In view of the current epidemiology and scope of global influenza outbreaks, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with stakeholders to review the country’s pandemic influenza plan.

In line with this, the Influenza Technical Working Group conducted the 2nd Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) stakeholders’ workshop from 28th - 29th January 2020. The objectives of the workshop were to:

  1. Review the existing national Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan

  2. Ensure strong leadership and multi-sectoral government engagement in the pandemic preparedness planning at national and sub-national levels

The workshop was attended by the representatives from relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as multilateral and bilateral organisations.

At the end of the workshop, the objectives were achieved including the review of all the phases (Prevent, Prepare, Response and Recover) of the PIP plan.

Upon completion, the reviewed Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan will guide and provide a high level, unifying, cross-sectoral, strategic preparedness and response framework for pandemic influenza in Nigeria.

Summary of Incidents

  1. Information for this disease was retrieved from the Technical Working Group and Situation Reports

  2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for this disease is reported for confirmed cases only

  3. Information for this disease was retrieved from IDSR 002 data

  4. CFR for this disease is reported for total cases i.e. suspected + confirmed

  5. Information for sentinel influenza was retrieved from the laboratory

