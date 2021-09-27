NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 12 No. 31. 24th August 2021

Validating Nigeria’s National Multi-Hazard Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan

Given the population density, tropical climate and increasing migrations, Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to large outbreaks and other public health emergencies such as flood, fire, humanitarian crisis, etc. The wide scope of these emergencies has highlighted the need to develop a National Multi-Hazard Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (NMPHEPRP) to link all relevant sectors pre-, during and post emergencies. In line with this, in 2018, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) AFRO and WHO Country Office initiated the process of developing a NMPHEPRP.

The first step towards having a NMPHEPRP was the hazard profiling and Vulnerability and Risk Assessment Mapping (VRAM) across 18 selected states in six geo-political zones in Nigeria. The findings revealed specific hazards and risks which were prioritised. Following this, the NCDC in conjunction with partners conducted two stakeholders meeting which provided a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to make inputs and develop NMPHEPRP by integrating plans across key sectors.

To ensure an all-inclusive plan (prior to publication and implementation) that captures all aspects of public health emergencies without leaving any gap, the NCDC in June 2021 constituted a project planning group to enable validation of the plan. To achieve this, a workshop on table-top exercise to test NMPHEPRP was convened in August 2021 and this was supported by the WHO, Public Health England (PHE), relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The workshop objectives were to:

1. Update knowledge and awareness of processes, arrangements and procedures contained within the National Public Health Multi-Hazard Emergency Preparedness Plan

2. Discuss and confirm roles and responsibilities of responding agencies as detailed in the National Public Health Multi-Hazard Emergency Preparedness Plan

3. Assess clarity of guidance on procedures of multi-sectoral decision making, command-and-control structures, communications, concept of operations and Incident Management System articulated in the plan

Key outputs from the meeting were validated multi-sectoral multi-hazard plan, improved knowledge and familiarization of participating MDAs with the multi-hazard plan and, clarity and guidance on procedures elucidated in the plan, and strengthened multi-sectoral collaboration among participating MDAs.

At the end of the workshop, the objectives were met and the plan was validated and adopted. We are grateful to all stakeholders for their inputs to this national reference document. It is expected that the plan will guide and provide a high level, unifying multi-sectoral, strategic framework for public health emergency preparedness and response for infectious and non-infectious hazards in Nigeria.

