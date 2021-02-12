NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 12 No. 3: 18th – 24th January 2021

Enhancing National Health Security: NCDC strengthens diagnostic and case management capacity of states for COVID-19

Since February 27th, 2020, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has led the national response for the control of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nigeria. Prior to the pandemic, NCDC has been working closely with states, supporting them to strengthen their preparedness and response capacities. The focus being to enable prompt detection and initiation of effective response to infectious diseases outbreaks and other public health emergencies. Our support to states includes the establishment and strengthening of diagnostic testing capacity and Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOC). It also includes the formation, training and retraining of One-Health oriented Rapid Response Teams and other categories of public health workforce across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The COVID-19 pandemic response was initially challenged by limited capacity in the areas of prompt diagnosis and management of cases. At the onset of the outbreak, Nigeria only had four molecular laboratories and few Infectious Diseases Care Centres (IDCC). For a population of over 200 million Nigerians, this was insufficient. To address the above, the Federal Government of Nigeria through NCDC in the last 11 months has continued to support states in activating and strengthening testing and case management capacities. We now have almost 120 COVID-19 testing laboratories across government and private facilities. This is in addition to support provided to states in establishing treatment centres. We have also commissioned four IDCCs over the last four months.

In accordance with this, Federal Ministry of Health through the NCDC on the 8th of February, 2021 donated a newly built IDCC and Molecular Laboratory to the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Jalingo, Taraba State. This was commissioned and handed over by the Honourable Minister of State for Health (HMSH), Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora.

In his remarks, the HMSH commended the efforts of NCDC and the management of FMC Jalingo for their determination to see these projects to completion. He also thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards ensuring National Health Security.

Finally, the Director General of NCDC reiterated our commitment to building sustainable structures and strengthening the resilience of our health systems at all levels, enabling better preparedness for future outbreaks and the next pandemic.

