NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 11 No.24: 8th – 14th June 2020

Important Advisory to the Public as the Federal Government Lifts Ban on Interstate Travel

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has had severe impacts on the economic, social, and political structures of several countries. However, various strategies have been employed to promptly detect, limit transmission, and effectively manage confirmed cases to recovery.

On the 29th of March 2020, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a lockdown of non-essential activities in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States for an initial period of time. This was also implemented by several state governments across the country as part of subnational efforts to limit the spread of the disease. However, as the pandemic continues, the lockdown is being periodically reviewed and gradually eased, adopting a phased approach, to enable the reopening of economic activities.

Based on the assessment of the dynamics of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF-COVID-19) has continued to provide evidence-based recommendations to the President. This has informed public health and social measures (PHSM) including the restriction of mass gatherings; closure of schools; inter-state movement restrictions; mandating the wearing of face masks and so on by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

On the 29th of June 2020, PTF-COVID-19 announced further extension of the second phase of the lockdown characterised by the following:

Lifting the existing ban on interstate travel. Only outside curfew hours (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.) Safe reopening of schools only for students in graduating classes to enable preparation for examinations Safe resumption of domestic flight service as soon as practicable Reduction in the sitting capacity for public transport sector by 50% Continuous observation of existing recommended precautionary measures. This includes mandatory use of a non-medical face mask/covering for all persons while in public spaces; mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places, etc.

These will take effect from the 30th of June till the 27th of July 2020 when a further review will be done. While we commend all Nigerians for their compliance thus far, we wish to remind all that community transmission is still ongoing. Therefore, we urge the public to keep adhering to the afore-mentioned measures and take responsibility in the fight against the disease. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will continue to provide evidence-based guidelines for Nigerians as the country gradually resumes social and economic activities.

Summary of Incidents