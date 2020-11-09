NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 11 No. 42: 12th – 18th October 2020

Highlight of the Week

COVID-19 in Nigeria: Preventing a Surge in Infections

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2020, different countries have continued to implement and adapt diverse evidence-based public health measures to control the spread of the virus. Through these measures, there have been differential levels of control of the outbreak, with a reported decline in some countries while others continue to record an exponential increase in morbidity and mortality. The ongoing soaring of cases in countries across Europe, the Middle East and the United States of America is an indication that countries must continue to intensify response efforts. As of the 4 th of November 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria were 63,173 with 1,151 deaths recorded.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Force on COVID-19 and other relevant stakeholders to scale up intensive risk communication activities. This is necessary to avert an exponential increase in the number of confirmed cases as observed in some other parts of the world as well as address misconceptions and misinformation regarding COVID-19 in the public domain.

In line with the above, the NCDC continues to leverage both new and traditional media platforms to communicate evidence-based messaging on COVID-19 preventive measures across the country. Specifically, public awareness is being raised through strategic social mobilisation and community engagement. These efforts are particularly timely and critical given the resumption of international flights and other socio-economic activities in the country.

Again, the public is advised to continue to comply with all recommended infection prevention and control guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These include the use of masks and maintaining physical distancing of at least 2 metres from others in public spaces. It is also important to avoid large gatherings and ensure to wash hands regularly under running water or alternatively, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser where soap or water is not available. If you notice symptoms of COVID-19, immediately call your state hotline for information on the nearest sample collection site.

We urge Nigerians to continue to take responsibility by complying with measures instituted and recommended by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Our ability to overcome the current pandemic and prevent a second wave of infections depends largely on our collective efforts.