NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 11 No. 36: 31st August - 6th September 2020

Nigeria Government Launches Household Seroprevalence Survey for COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has continued to work closely with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nigeria. Given the novelty of the virus, one of the key priority areas of response is to improve knowledge through research activities and epidemiological studies. This is in addition to other key areas such as surveillance, laboratory, case management, risk communication, point of entry, infection prevention and control etc.

In line with the above and as part of the national drive to contribute to the global body of knowledge on COVID-19, the NCDC and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) recently launched seroprevalence household surveys in four states in Nigeria - Lagos, Gombe, Enugu and Nasarawa States. The survey which will be conducted between September and November 2020, is being supported by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) and the University College London (supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation).

The methodology involves testing blood samples for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in randomly selected consenting households in the target states. This survey will foster understanding of the transmission dynamics of the virus in Nigeria including the identification of the presence of antibodies among people who have COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms; age groups commonly affected, and ultimately, the true burden of COVID-19 in the population. In addition, study participants will answer a brief questionnaire and be tested for malaria, to assess the possible relationship between malaria and SARS-CoV-2 infections.

A key benefit of this survey is that it will help inform and strengthen Nigeria’s COVID-19 response activities towards ending the outbreak. As this is the first set of household surveys to be conducted for COVID-19 in Nigeria, we urge the general public particularly in the study locations, to cooperate with the research officials. In addition to the contribution to science, this will further support the growth of in-country capacity for seroprevalence research and leadership by home-grown experts.

