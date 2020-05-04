NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 10 No.15: 6th April – 12th April 2020

Scaling up COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria

The evolving transmission dynamics of the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has continued to put the global public health system to test. In response to this, different countries across the world have devised diverse strategies to timely detect, isolate and successfully manage cases. Currently, the need to conduct more testing is being advocated due to increased cases of community transmission.

According to the WHO COVID-19 transmission characterisation, four transmission scenarios have been described namely: countries with no cases; countries with sporadic cases; countries with cluster of cases; and countries with community transmission. As of the 28th of April, 1532 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria across 34 states with 255 persons discharged and 44 deaths recorded. With the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Kano States having the highest number of cases, there is increasing evidence of community transmission.

Following best practices through the use of molecular RT-PCR testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently published the national testing strategy to rapidly scale diagnostic testing for all 36 States and the FCT (see link). Given the global increasing and competitive demand for testing kits, this is an adaptive testing strategy that will continue to evolve and significantly improve access to testing for the most vulnerable persons.

The strategy uses a five-pronged approach namely:

1. Expand existing NCDC laboratory network with molecular RT-PCR: this aims to increase testing capacity from 9 laboratories in states to 15 laboratories in 12 states. Currently, NCDC has a network of 17 COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country.

2. Leverage capacity within the high throughput HIV molecular Testing Laboratories Private laboratories: the country is currently in this phase which integrates laboratory systems to increase testing capacity. This is expected to increase national testing output from 3,000 tests a day to at least 5,000 tests per day.

3. Repurpose point of care tuberculosis testing GeneXpert machines for COVID-19 testing: the objective is to decentralise testing to state level and improve equitable access to testing for all Nigerians thereby reducing the turn-around time by 50%.

4. Private Sector Engagement: this is to ensure private laboratories with molecular testing capability are engaged and supported to provide COVID-19 testing.

5. Future Use of Antigen and Antibody Tests to Learn More about the Disease: this is to explore the role of antigen and antibody tests in the future.

With this strategy, the NCDC remains committed to providing continuous guidance to clinicians, epidemiologists and laboratories across the country on the prioritisation of testing during the various phases of the pandemic i.e. community transmission and widespread transmission.

