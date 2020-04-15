NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 10 No.13: 23rd – 29th March 2020

Optimising Diagnostic Capacity for COVID-19 Testing in Nigeria

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded has hit nearly two million across more than 200 countries and territories. This exponential rise is an indication of more COVID-19 tests being carried out across the globe to promptly detect the disease. However, increasing demand and global shortage of commodities has led to challenges bordering on prevention, detection and response in several countries.

Following reports of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) promptly initiated measures to strengthen the country’s preparedness for early detection and timely response to the disease. This included strengthening in-country diagnostic capacity for the testing of COVID-19 by leveraging on existing laboratories within the NCDC molecular laboratory network. Initially, five laboratories were activated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (1); Lagos state (2); Osun state (1); and Edo state (1).

In under four months, additional six laboratories have been activated for the testing of COVID-19 in Nigeria to cater to each geo-political zone in the country. This is critical because as of the 13th of April 2020, at least one confirmed case has been reported in all six geo-political zones in Nigeria across 19 States and the FCT.

The NCDC continues to expand diagnostic capacity for COVID-19 with the aim to add four more laboratories by the end of the week once all accreditation processes have been concluded. This expansion will significantly improve the national daily testing capacity, proximity from States’ sample collection centres to the nearest laboratory and ultimately, enhance the turn-around time from when samples arrive at the laboratory.

The list below categorises COVID-19 testing laboratories by their locations and operational status in Nigeria:

Name / Location of laboratories --- Location --- Operational Status

National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa --- Abuja --- Activated Lagos University Teaching Hospital --- Lagos --- Activated Nigeria Institute of Medical Research --- Lagos --- Activated Lagos Biobank Laboratory --- Lagos --- Activated Irrua Teaching Hospital --- Edo --- Activated African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases --- Osun --- Activated University College Hospital Virology Laboratory --- Oyo --- Activated Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki --- Ebonyi --- Activated Defence Reference Laboratory --- Abuja --- Activated National Veterinary Reference Laboratory --- Plateau --- Activated Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital --- Kano --- Activated DNA laboratory --- Kaduna --- In progress University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital --- Borno --- In progress University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital --- Rivers --- In progress TAMRED Laboratory --- Sokoto --- In progress

Summary of Incidents