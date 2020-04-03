NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 10 No.11: 9th – 15th March 2020

NCDC Initiates New Measures for Pandemic Control as COVID-19 Spreads to 12 States in Nigeria

With enhanced surveillance systems deployed across Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues in its effort to detect, respond and control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nigeria. As at 30th March, 2020, a total of 131 cases have been reported in Lagos (81), Ogun (3), Osun (2), Oyo (8), Ekiti (1), Edo (2), Rivers (1), Enugu (2), Benue (1), Bauchi (2), Kaduna (3) and the Federal Capital Territory (25). Till date, three (3) persons have been discharged and two deaths recorded in Nigeria.

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF COVID-19) and the Federal Ministry of Health continue to work collaboratively to review national response strategies and institute measures to effectively curb the spread of the disease.

Furthermore, the NCDC-led national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to meet daily for coordination of national response activities with relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and partners. The NCDC has also supported 23 states to establish Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to strengthen state-level preparedness for and response to the disease outbreak. This whole-of-government approach is vital to combating the disease in Nigeria.

Till date, some of the response activities implemented include:

Restriction of all flights into the country and lockdown of non-essential activities in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States for an initial period of time Expansion of COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories in the country from five (5) to six (6) this week, and to thirteen (13) in the next few weeks. This will improve proximity from States where samples are collected to the laboratory for testing and ultimately reduce the turn-around time Revision of the national case definition to include testing for people in area of high or moderate COVID-19 prevalence showing known symptoms of the disease Training of healthcare workers in all states on COVID-19 case management and infection prevention and control. All States have been provided with a COVID-19 starter pack containing at least 200 personal protective equipment Deployment of national Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to all affected states and more recently, surge staff to support the response in Lagos State, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria Intensified risk communication activities and real-time update on cases through www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng where current resources and information on COVID-19 in Nigeria can be found.

The NCDC has launched a campaign themed #TakeResponsibility to encourage individual and collective responsibility in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We urge Nigerians and all residents in the country to join this effort, continue to practice hand and respiratory hygiene as well as maintain social distancing of at least 2 metres from other individuals.

Summary of Incidents