NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 10 No. 9: 24th February – 1st March 2020

Nigeria's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

The first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020. Since then, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has continued to intensify efforts to reduce the risk of spread in the country. So far, the country has confirmed two cases. The second case was a contact of the first case.

On the 11th of March 2020, WHO characterised the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic, calling for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.

The National COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated on the 28th of February at the highest level, has been meeting daily to coordinate response activities in line with the COVID-19 Incident Action Plan (IAP). Some of the activities that have been implemented so far include:

1. Strengthening and expansion of COVID-19 laboratory diagnostic capacity. Currently, there are five laboratories with capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria

2. Deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to support response activities in Lagos and Ogun States

3. Recruitment and deployment of ad-hoc officers to support screening and contact tracing activities in Ogun State and high priority states with international airports including Lagos State

4. Training of states' healthcare workers on infection prevention and control (IPC); sample collection and testing; and clinical management of COVID-19

5. Daily epidemic intelligence meeting for continuous risk assessment to provide information for follow-up action(s)

6. Intensive risk communication including press releases, radio jingles, media appearances etc.

7. Development of guidelines for IPC, case management, schools, mass gatherings etc.

These concerted efforts enabled the prompt detection of the second case of COVID-19 in Nigeria through intensive contact tracing. On the 13th of March, the patient was discharged after testing negative for the disease twice. The index case is clinically stable.

Given the continuous risk of spread, the National EOC led by NCDC continues to scale up prevention, preparedness and response measures. The President of the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has also set up a Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to provide high-level strategic advice on preparedness for and response to the disease in Nigeria.

The NCDC is closely working with relevant stakeholders particularly the Ports Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance measures at points of entry, and across the country, to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

