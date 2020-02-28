NCDC Weekly Epidemiological Report: Issue: Volume 10 No. 7. 10th – 16th February 2020

Nigeria records first case of COVID 19: NCDC activates Emergency Operations Centre

On the 28th of February 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria. This makes Nigeria the 3rd country in Africa with an imported case of the disease asides Egypt and Algeria.

Prior to COVID-19 in Nigeria, the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group had the responsibility of reviewing the situation globally, assess the risk of spread and improve on Nigeria’s level of preparedness based on new findings and insights. On the 28th of February 2020, the group was escalated to the national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for coordinating COVID-19 response activities. The EOC has developed an incident action plan which is being implemented across the following pillars:

1. Coordination: The Federal Ministry of Health through the NCDC has activated a national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the highest level. This multi-sectoral EOC is leading the national response for COVID-19. Till date, the NCDC has supported 23 states to set up Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC). These will be used for coordination at state level.

2. Epidemiology and Surveillance: The Federal Ministry of Health has also intensified surveillance at points of entry (Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and FCT). A second case definition has been shared with Port Health Officials and State epidemiologists for determining a suspect case of the disease. NCDC digital tool for surveillance, SORMAS, is being used to manage contact tracing and related activities to quickly control the spread of the disease.

3. Laboratory: Currently, there are four laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria. The NCDC National Reference Laboratory; Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Irrua Teaching Hospital; and African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, Osun State. They are all in the NCDC molecular laboratory network. These laboratories are sufficiently equipped with reagents and supplies for testing.

4. Infection Prevention and Control: IPC guidelines and SOPs have been disseminated to treatment centres, health facilities, and health workers across the country.

5. Case management: There are designated treatment centres to manage laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and FCT. The team of healthcare workers in these centres have been trained on the management of COVID-19 using approved SOPs and guidelines.

6. Risk communication: Communications has intensified on protective measures against COVID-19. Based on new knowledge on the disease, the 4th public health advisory, updated FAQs, a second case definition and other IEC materials have been published and widely disseminated.

7. Logistics: Pooling and mobilisation of resources particularly response commodities e.g. personal protective equipment, medical and laboratory consumables, thermometers, hand sanitizers, etc.to the affected states has commenced.

All identified contacts of the case are being monitored. The public is advised to remain calm, practice personal and respiratory hygiene measures to protect themselves. For more information on the prevention of COVID-19, you can access the NCDC coronavirus public health advisory here