12 Jun 2019

NCDC Situation Report: 2018/2019 Cerebro-spinal Meningitis Outbreak in Nigeria (Week 21)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (718.99 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • This is the 24th situation report for 2018/2019 season

  • The National Emergency Operations Centre for Cerebrospinal Meningitis is coordinating national response activities

  • States in the meningitis belt were formally placed on alert on the 8th of November 2018

  • As at epi week 21, 2019, 2 new suspected cases were reported: Jigawa {2}

  • Beginning from 1 st October, 2018 to 5 th June 2019, a total of 914 suspected cases have been reported from 15 states

  • One hundred and ten {110) samples were positive for bacterial meningitis

  • Neisseria meningitides serogroup C (NmC) accounted for 31.8% (35) of the positive cases

  • So far, 65 deaths (CFR=7.1%) have been recorded among all suspected cases

  • In the last four weeks (Epi Wk18 to Epi Wk21,2019), no LGA is in the alert threshold

  • Media messages have been developed and disseminated via conventional and social media

  • Monitoring of situation continues across the high risk states

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.